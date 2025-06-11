Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

