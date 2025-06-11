Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 7,067 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 77,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,828,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

