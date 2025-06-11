Somerset Trust Co Has $372,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.04 and a 200-day moving average of $209.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

