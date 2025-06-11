Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 752 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.04 and a 200-day moving average of $209.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
