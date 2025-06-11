PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Fermium Researc raised PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

