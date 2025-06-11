OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,290 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in ONEOK by 7.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 16.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in ONEOK by 13.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of OKE opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

