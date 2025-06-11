OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.9%

Encompass Health stock opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

