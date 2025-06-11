OLD National Bancorp IN Has $283,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,016 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,321.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,491,114.31. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 898,052 shares of company stock valued at $169,679,365 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.2%

Snowflake stock opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $214.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

