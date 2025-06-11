OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Leidos were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,901,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.46.

Leidos Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

