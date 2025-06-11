OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,612,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393,581 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $4,448,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $4,909,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.9%

NLY stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

