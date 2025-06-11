Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

