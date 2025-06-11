Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $9,431,326.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,503,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,029,300.07. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $113,099,150. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

