Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $201,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Hess by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Hess by 9.6% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.16.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $29,965,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,319,549.22. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,845,500 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.