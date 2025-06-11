Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

