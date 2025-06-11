DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2,242.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 73,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 701,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 94,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 512,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

