Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 15,347 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

