Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 20,667 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

