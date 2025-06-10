Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $211.83 Average PT from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

NYSE WAB opened at $205.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.09 and its 200 day moving average is $191.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $147.66 and a 12 month high of $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.25. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $180,806.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,535,051.10. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.82, for a total value of $575,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,170,979. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,289 shares of company stock valued at $18,950,281. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,220.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after acquiring an additional 120,057 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,509,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,566,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

