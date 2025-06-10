Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,355,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,996,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,272,000 after purchasing an additional 452,339 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,306,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 140,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,025,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $816,392.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,353,416.32. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $2,637,564 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.30.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

