Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $4.84. Equities analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 11,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,343,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,582,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943,585 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Management Corp. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth $102,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

