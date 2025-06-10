UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,891 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.8%

CSX stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

