UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,666 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.04.

VRTX opened at $446.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.26 and its 200 day moving average is $460.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

