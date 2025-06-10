UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:GPC opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.34.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

