UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,521,000 after acquiring an additional 538,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after acquiring an additional 327,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,953,000 after acquiring an additional 655,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.93 and a 1 year high of $180.89. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day moving average of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,354 shares of company stock valued at $40,512,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.