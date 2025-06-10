UMB Bank n.a. Buys 3,382 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.7%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $71.89 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

