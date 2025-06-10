Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $4.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIG. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 91,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 88.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,637 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 434,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. Transocean has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

