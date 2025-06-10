The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 6,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.71, for a total transaction of $1,683,042.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $267.87 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

