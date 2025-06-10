Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Toro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Toro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Toro Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE TTC opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

