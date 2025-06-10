Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$17.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.97.

SES has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th.

Shares of SES opened at C$15.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$11.13 and a 1-year high of C$17.13.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

