Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

BA stock opened at $217.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.53. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

