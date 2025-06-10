Reviewing Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shimano and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Shimano pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Shimano and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $2.98 billion 4.43 $504.84 million $0.45 33.51 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $33.12 billion 0.46 $819.30 million $2.15 22.59

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 16.84% 9.02% 8.31% Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.94% 21.07% 4.49%

Risk and Volatility

Shimano has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats Shimano on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and cash and carry stores under the Recheio name in Portugal, and under the Bodega del Canasto name in Colombia. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; para-pharmacies and petrol stations under Bem-Estar brand; and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates coffee shops and kiosks under the Jeronymo name; and chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; rental of air transport equipment; and provision of business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel Dos Santos, S.G.P.S., S.A.

