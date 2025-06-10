Reviewing First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

Risk and Volatility

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $13.48 million 3.95 -$10.66 million ($0.02) -564.75 NSTS Bancorp $8.88 million 7.31 -$3.96 million ($0.18) -68.72

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NSTS Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp. First Seacoast Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NSTS Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

38.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp -35.93% -13.41% -1.49% NSTS Bancorp -48.24% -5.83% -1.71%

Summary

First Seacoast Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

