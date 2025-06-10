QS Energy (QSEP) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QS Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QS Energy N/A -$1.22 million -6.75 QS Energy Competitors $4.26 billion -$120.76 million 10.29

QS Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than QS Energy. QS Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get QS Energy alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QS Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QS Energy N/A N/A -1,020.74% QS Energy Competitors 0.13% 6.91% 4.50%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares QS Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

QS Energy has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QS Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QS Energy competitors beat QS Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

QS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit. It serves upstream and midstream energy sectors. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tomball, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.