Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Prologis by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. CJS Securities cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

