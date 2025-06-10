Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $266.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.96 and a 1-year high of $273.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

