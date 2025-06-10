Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.