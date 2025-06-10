Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 51 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,391,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $228.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

