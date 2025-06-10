Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4%

Blackstone stock opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.