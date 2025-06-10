OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $228.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.33.

Several research firms have commented on OSIS. Wall Street Zen upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $234.59.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total value of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,394.85. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,371 shares of company stock worth $9,547,230 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,230,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 161.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 877,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,513,000 after buying an additional 541,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 203,511 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,258,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

