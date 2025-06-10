Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $53.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

OXY stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.87. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after buying an additional 8,896,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,853,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,766,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,459,000 after buying an additional 1,337,728 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

