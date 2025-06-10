NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $83.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

