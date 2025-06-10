Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $786.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $786.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $706.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.83. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,807,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after buying an additional 506,430 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,795,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

