Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 572 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

