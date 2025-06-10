Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:MKC opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.