Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $56.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. This trade represents a 42.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONS stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

