IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 695 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 128,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 42,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

