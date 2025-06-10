HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $767.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $766.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $606.92 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6,744.25, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $591.29 and a 200 day moving average of $666.37.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 525,687 shares in the company, valued at $283,135,018.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,516,757 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $420,345,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after buying an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $157,019,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after buying an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

