Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193.40 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 193.20 ($2.62). Approximately 183,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 445,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60 ($2.61).
Henderson European Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £640.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.75.
Henderson European Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
