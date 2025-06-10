Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $15.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 19,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $274,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,740. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

