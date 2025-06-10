Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,176 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

